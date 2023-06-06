Hong Kong government seeks court injunction to ban ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ protest song





The government of Hong Kong has sought a court order to save you the printed or distribution of the protest song “Glory to Hong Kong”, which become an unofficial anthem for the pro-democracy protests in 2019, and was once mistakenly performed as town’s anthem at world wearing occasions up to now yr. The Department of Justice has implemented for an injunction to limit illegal acts similar to the song, which incorporates slogans which were dominated via the court as “constituting secession”, for the reason that it were mistakenly performed as Hong Kong’s anthem as a substitute of China’s nationwide anthem, “March of the Volunteers”. The government desires to limit any person from broadcasting, acting, printing, publishing, promoting, providing on the market, distributing, disseminating, showing or reproducing in any respect the protest song, or any variations of it which are considerably identical to the unique in melody and lyrics. The injunction objectives any person who makes use of “Glory to Hong Kong” to recommend for the separation of Hong Kong from China, equivalent to inciting others to devote secession or sedition, in addition to any person who makes use of the song to recommend that Hong Kong is unbiased or to insult the nationwide anthem. The government has mentioned it respects and values the rights and freedoms safe via the Basic Law, together with freedom of speech, however that freedom of speech isn’t absolute. The utility pursues the professional purpose of safeguarding nationwide safety and is essential, affordable, professional, and in keeping with the Bill of Rights.