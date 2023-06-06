Suspected gunman found dead from self-inflicted wound





The alleged gunman responsible for the Lunar New Year mass shooting in Southern California has been identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna. Following the shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, Tran was later found dead inside a white van from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Law enforcement officials entered the van, which was located in Torrance and surrounded by tactical vehicles and bomb squad trucks, for hours before finding the deceased body. The shooting left 10 people dead and another 10 injured. Additional law enforcement was sent to Asian American communities to provide extra safety measures during Lunar New Year celebrations.

