HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Hillsborough County School Board will vote on a contract for pay raises for team of workers at Transformation Network Schools.

This contract used to be negotiated by way of the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association.

“Since the pandemic, the job of public educators and everything that they’re doing has become monumentally more difficult,” mentioned HCTA president Rob Kriete.

If the contract is licensed, eligible team of workers will obtain the next pay will increase:

Teachers: $5,000

Paraprofessionals: $750

Assistant principals: $5,000

Principals: $7,500

“Quite frankly, it’s not enough for all of our hardworking people to meet the needs of kids, but we want to make sure there is an attractive spot to teach and work as anywhere in our district. So we’re willing to enter into an agreement with the district,” mentioned Kriete.

Those pay will increase would impact team of workers at Transformation Network Schools, which might be faculties that require further improve team of workers to facilitate pupil enlargement and luck. That comprises lower-performing faculties.

“We want to make sure that our highly effective teachers have an avenue to work with the kids that have the most needs,” mentioned Kriete.

The workforce continues to push for extra teacher investment.

“Here in Florida, we’re behind the curve in terms of compensation and making it a place to recruit and retain our best teachers. So we look for creative ways to make sure we’re staffing our schools. This is one of the ways that we work with the school district to kind of incentivize our teachers and support professionals to work in these schools,” mentioned Kriete.

Also on the time table, lecturers district-wide may obtain an additional cost of $2,500 and paraprofessionals may obtain an extra cost of $375 if any faculties are repurposed.

Tuesday’s college board assembly begins at 4 p.m.