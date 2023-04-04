TikTok fined $15.9M by UK watchdog over misuse of kids’ data

Britain’s privateness watchdog has hit TikTok with a multimillion-dollar penalty for a slew of data coverage breaches, together with misusing kids’s data

The Information Commissioner’s Office mentioned it issued a effective of 12.7 million kilos ($15.9 million) to the short-video sharing app, which is wildly well liked by younger other people.

It’s the most recent instance of tighter scrutiny that TikTok and its mum or dad, Chinese era corporate ByteDance, are going through within the West, the place governments are an increasing number of thinking about dangers that the app poses to data privateness and cybersecurity.

The British watchdog mentioned TikTok allowed as many as 1.4 million kids within the U.Ok. underneath 13 to make use of the app in 2020, in spite of the platform’s personal laws prohibiting kids that younger from putting in place accounts.

TikTok did not adequately establish and take away kids underneath 13 from the platform, the watchdog mentioned. And although it knew more youthful kids had been the usage of its platform, TikTok didn’t get consent from their folks to procedure their data, as required by Britain’s data coverage rules, the company mentioned.

“TikTok should have known better. TikTok should have done better,“ Information Commissioner John Edwards said in a press release. The fine “reflects the serious impact their failures may have had. They did not do enough to check who was using their platform or take sufficient action to remove the underage children that were using their platform.”

The company said it disagreed with the watchdog’s decision.

“We invest heavily to help keep under 13s off the platform and our 40,000-strong safety team works around the clock to help keep the platform safe for our community,” TikTok mentioned in remark. “We will continue to review the decision and are considering next steps.”