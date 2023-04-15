Hillsborough reduces speed limits, connects traffic signals to make roads safer

TAMPA, Fla. — With extra other folks comes extra crashes. That’s what Hillsborough County officers mentioned is sparking trade in now closely trafficked spaces like Sheldon Road.

“Traffic is so congested out here…It’s getting pretty bad. It’s bumper to bumper all the time. There used to be a little bit of slack. Now, it’s bumper to bumper constantly,” motive force John Harris mentioned.

Sheldon Road from South Mobley Road down Hillsborough Avenue is at the county’s radar.

“We have a long history of crashes along this corridor. That’s the reason it became part of our high injury network,” Bob Campbell, Transportation Engineering Manager for Hillsborough County, mentioned.

Campbell mentioned too many crashes alongside that reach of Sheldon Rd contain severe accidents. Data from the county confirmed there have been just about 300 crashes in 2018.

WFTS Hillsborough County leaders hope to cut back injuries on Sheldon Road by means of reducing speed limits, amongst different strikes.

Campbell added that quantity might be a lot upper as extra other folks transfer to the realm. He mentioned that is why plans to decrease the speed restrict alongside the hall are within the works.

“Faster you go and you hit someone, the more damage caused. So, one of the things we’re addressing here is lower that a little bit, try to lower the speed limit to 45 to 40. If an accident happens, we hope it’s not as severe as it would with a higher speed limit,” Campbell defined.

Drivers described the realm as unhealthy and they would like to see adjustments.

“Usually in the early mornings, with the lights being so slow, people are trying to rush the lights and just gunning it to get through the lights and bobbing and weaving through traffic. So, I’ve had to be more cautious as a driver to navigate around that,” Daniel Ramech, some other motive force, mentioned.

Campbell mentioned in an effort to alleviate congestion and cut back rear-ended crashes, traffic signals alongside Sheldon Road will likely be interconnected.

“If we post it at x miles an hour and you travel that speed, most likely you’re going to catch lights green, green, green. If you speed, you go two signals, stop. So, that technique usually gets people to slow down.” Campbell added.

The county mentioned it’s going to start reducing speed limits by means of 5 and re-timing traffic signals by means of the top of April.