3 American sailors missing off the coast of Mexico

The Mexican Navy and United States Coast Guard are looking for 3 missing American sailors who’ve no longer been noticed since April 4.

According to the Coast Guard, Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien and William Gross had been crusing onboard the “Ocean Bound,” a 44-foot LaFitte sailboat. They had been final heard from on April 4 after they departed Mazatlán, Mexico — a hotel the city in Sinaloa.

The trio of Americans had been crusing to San Diego with a deliberate forestall in Cabo San Lucas, the place they might select up further provides on April 6 however the Coast Guard mentioned there’s no report of the team arriving in Cabo San Lucas or offering any document of their location. Additionally, marinas in Baja, Mexico, haven’t begun to peer the vessel or sailors.

The commute from Mazatlán to Cabo San Lucas calls for an over 200-mile sail throughout the southern Gulf of California, often referred to as the Sea of Cortez.

The Mexican Navy is now looking for the missing sailors with the aid of the Coast Guard, asking any mariner to search for the missing vessel.

“Search and rescue coordinators have contacted marinas throughout Baja, Mexico, with negative sightings of the vessel,” the Coast Guard mentioned. “Urgent marine information broadcasts have been issued over VHF radio requesting all mariners to keep a lookout for the missing persons and vessel.”

The 3 sailors had been touring on a 44-foot sailboat designed via Robert H. Perry Yacht Designers, supplied with a unmarried mast for crusing and an auxiliary motor. According to Cruising World, the LaFitte 44 is an impressive ocean sailboat, with more than one homeowners circumnavigating the global with the boat.

ABC News’ Izzy Alvarez contributed to this document.