High school student in Italy wounds teacher with hunting knife, waves toy gun in class

ROME — A student wounded his teacher with a hunting knife and brandished what grew to become out to be a toy gun at classmates in a excessive school in a Milan suburb on Monday, police stated.

Classmates later recounted that the 16-year-old all at once stood up in a while after categories started in town of Abbiategrasso and attacked the teacher from at the back of on an arm and on her head, the Italian news company ANSA stated. When the attacker waved a gun at his classmates, the scholars fled the room, studies stated.

Police advised state TV that once they entered the room, the teenager used to be sitting at the ground with no person else in the school room and introduced no resistance. The bloody knife and the gun had been discovered resting on a pocket book on a table, consistent with pictures launched by means of police.

The teacher, 51, misplaced numerous blood and used to be admitted to a health center, additionally affected by surprise, news studies stated. The student used to be taken to a health center psychiatric division and had what it seems that had been self-inflicted accidents, the police stated.

Principal Michele Raffaeli advised newshounds out of doors the school that the student were having educational issues and his oldsters were summoned to a gathering with school government, scheduled for Tuesday.

Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara visited the wounded teacher in health center.

“The teacher had done her work in an exemplary way for the boy, who had already had several issues,” the minister said in a video on Facebook.

Valditara added: “We must say ‘enough’ to aggression so that schools can be safe places and, at the same time, reflect on introducing (the figure of) a psychologist” in colleges.