In February this yrSonu Sood was once stunned to examine 27-year-old Bihar engineer Birendra Kumar Mahato quitting his full-time task to open a faculty for orphaned childreneven named it after the actor. Moved through Mahato’s endeavour to supply unfastened training meals to 110 childrenthe actor met Mahato the children on the college which additionally purposes as a refuge house.

Sonu Sood to set up Sonu Sood International School for underprivileged children in Bihar

The actor frolicked with Mahato to understthe wishes of the schoolfrom ration to high quality educationbuilding consciousness to bridging the training hole between wealthy deficient. By the top of the daySonu Sood has began paintings on a brand new development for the varsity in order that it may possibly area extra underprivileged childrenensure there may be meals for each kid in the varsity.

“Increasing access to education is one of the best ways to combat poverty. We aim to educate children from the marginalised sections of society so that they have a better chance at job opportunities. Higher education is something we are working on. The other important aspect is nutrition overall well-being as this school is also a night shelter,” mentioned the actor.

Right now Sood has been offering training shut to ten thousstudents around the nation.

