Here’s a list of the 10 most stolen cars in Texas

DALLAS(KDAF)—Dude, the place is my automotive? If you’re the unfortunate proprietor of one of the most stolen cars in Texas, it will were taken from you already. According to Way.com, a automotive parking app, the National Insurance Crime Bureau has launched a list of the most stolen cars in Texas. The list highlights that Chevrolet and Ford pickup vehicles are the high goals for thieves, adopted through sedans. The Nissan Altima, Toyota Camry, and Honda Civic are the most repeatedly stolen sedans in Texas.

For the newest NICB Hot Wheels document, take a look at the National Insurance Crime Bureau website.

