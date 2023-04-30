2023 NFL Draft: A look at this year’s Mr. Irrelevant, Toledo’s Desjuan Johnson, and the perks the pick gets

The participant decided on with the 259th pick in the draft is given the nickname “Mr. Irrelevant” and is regarded as the ultimate pick of the draft. Last year’s “Mr. Irrelevant” exceeded expectancies and carried out neatly against the finish of the 2022 NFL season. The Los Angeles Rams, who obtained the ultimate pick via a business with the Houston Texans, decided on Toledo defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson as this year’s “Mr. Irrelevant” in the 2023 NFL Draft. Johnson could also be small in stature, however he possesses a handy guide a rough first step and sturdy grip, which the Rams hope will make him simply as related as the earlier year’s ultimate pick.

The nickname “Mr. Irrelevant” used to be coined in 1976 through former soccer participant for the University of Southern California, the NFL, and the Canadian Football League, Paul Salata. Salata believed that being the closing pick in the draft used to be now not a adverse factor, however an honor to be drafted at all, and because of this, he created the Mr. Irrelevant Award. Irrelevant Week used to be established to advertise this message and have a good time the closing pick. Johnson, as this year’s “Mr. Irrelevant,” will obtain quite a lot of perks, together with a commute to Newport Beach, California, a consult with to Disneyland, a charity consult with, media occasions, and extra. Irrelevant Week has ended in over $1 million being donated to charities, in line with their website online.

The first “Mr. Irrelevant” to play in and win a Super Bowl used to be Tampa Bay Buccaneers placekicker Ryan Succop in 2021. Last year’s “Mr. Irrelevant,” quarterback Brock Purdy, additionally had an excellent run, beginning 5 regular-season video games, profitable they all, and profitable two out of 3 playoff video games. The custom of honoring the closing pick in the draft continues to encourage folks throughout the international to persevere in spite of stumbling blocks.