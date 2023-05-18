Harry and Meghan’s taxi driver during paparazzi “car chase” says couple “looked very nervous”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been reportedly frightened and scared whilst making an attempt to evade photographers in New York City on Tuesday night time. A taxi driver named Sukhcharn Singh, who gave them a journey, mentioned that he noticed Meghan being scared and Harry being frightened. The couple claimed that they had been chased via a hoop of extremely competitive paparazzi for over two hours in a close to catastrophic automotive chase. However, legislation enforcement resources mentioned that the stumble upon used to be no longer as critical as Harry and Meghan made it sound, and that the couple used to be no longer at risk during the ordeal.

The couple left the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards on the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Midtown Manhattan at round 10 p.m. with a priority that paparazzi may apply them to the place they had been staying. Therefore, they rotated Midtown for over an hour accompanied via non-public safety and the NYPD. Afterward, they exited the SUV they had been in and were given into Singh’s yellow taxi to take a look at and shake off the photographers.

According to Singh, paparazzi seemed out of nowhere and stood in entrance of the cab taking photos of the couple. After 10 to fifteen mins, the couple requested the driver to drop them at a police station the place they had been ready to change automobiles and power house. No one used to be harm, and police reported no collisions, summonses, accidents, or arrests associated with the incident. However, there used to be a second when two NYPD officials can have been injured.

Prince Harry has expressed worry about the opportunity of equivalent incidents affecting his circle of relatives. In a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, he shared his fears and said, “My biggest concern was history repeating itself. … And when I’m talking about history repeating itself, I’m talking about my mother.” Prince Harry’s mom, Princess Diana, died in a sad automotive crash in 1997 as paparazzi chased a automotive wearing her and her boyfriend, Dodi Al Fayed, during the streets of Paris.