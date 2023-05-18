How to prepare your home for Texas summer heat





As summer approaches and temperatures get started to jump against triple digits, power mavens are advising house owners to prepare for the heat forward. Victor Freelund, supervisor at Abacus Air Conditioning, warns that as temperatures can build up unexpectedly in Central Texas, it is very important to have AC devices serviced forward of any problems. Last 12 months, Austin skilled a record-breaking sizzling summer, main to a spate of calls to restore damaged HVAC methods. Freelund advises house owners to have their devices serviced promptly to steer clear of issues and take care of the heat successfully. Austin Energy provides that environment thermostats to 78 levels whilst at home and elevating it to 80 or 82 when you find yourself absent, drawing curtains over home windows, and working home equipment like ovens and dryers all the way through off-peak hours (3 pm-7 pm) can even scale back power intake and expenses. Abacus suggests 5 very important steps to get monetary savings: now not to shut vents, conserving two ft of open area on each and every aspect of AC unit, checking ducts and connectors for leaks, upgrading to a sensible thermostat, and conserving filters blank.