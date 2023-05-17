Harry and Meghan Say They Were Chased by Paparazzi in New York

Prince Harry, his spouse Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and her mom, Doria Ragland, have been concerned in a “near catastrophic” automobile chase whilst being adopted by paparazzi on Tuesday evening in New York City, a spokesperson mentioned.

“Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” a observation mentioned, calling the chase a “relentless pursuit” that lasted over two hours and concerned the New York Police Department.

The couple’s observation didn’t specify who was once riding their automobile or the place the chase took place, however Meghan was once in Midtown Manhattan to wait the Women of Vision awards, on the Ziegfeld Ballroom, the place she was once one of the vital honorees.

The Police Department didn’t but have a file to be had. But Mayor Eric Adams instructed newshounds at an unrelated news convention on Wednesday morning that he were instructed that “two of our officers could have been injured” and condemned what took place as “a bit reckless and irresponsible.”