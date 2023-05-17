Challenge to Colorado signature verification process moves forward | Colorado

A Colorado 2d Judicial District Court pass judgement on previous this month rejected Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s (D) movement to disregard a problem to the state’s signature verification machine for mail-in ballots.

Vet Voice Foundation (VVF), which describes its venture as “combating climate change, protecting voting rights, dispelling toxic disinformation, and ensuring all have access to health care, good careers, and more,” filed the unique lawsuit in December of 2022.

VVF alleged Colorado’s signature matching necessities disenfranchised citizens. Attorneys for the crowd said that “for the vast majority of Colorado voters who vote by mail, this fundamental right is contingent on an arbitrary, deeply flawed signature matching process. While ostensibly deployed to verify voter identity, signature matching is election integrity theater: it disenfranchises qualified voters by the tens of thousands, all for the appearance—but not the reality—of election integrity.”

District Judge John E. Elliff ruled that “the relief Vet Voice seeks, namely, to enjoin Defendant from utilizing signature verification procedures, does not require individual participation. Defendant’s arguments to the contrary, that Vet Voice must be a membership organization and that it must identify specific members who have been disenfranchised, finds no support in Colorado law …”

In a reaction to the ruling, Griswold’s workplace said, “This preliminary ruling is on a technical legal procedure question, and does not reflect the court’s judgment of the State’s mail-ballot verification process. The Department of State is confident in our position of protecting Colorado’s voting procedures.”