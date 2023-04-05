Harmony Public Schools awarded $18 million grant for ‘Inspiring Futures Across Texas’

- Advertisement -

[HOUSTON] – The U.S. Department of Education has granted Texas-based Harmony Public Schools $18 million for additional enlargement of its public constitution faculty community during the Lone Star State.

The announcement was made April 3 via the DOE’s Office of Elementary & Secondary Education. The grant will additional Harmony’s present “Inspiring Futures Across Texas” expansion initiative, which specializes in providing high quality enrollment alternatives to extra Texas scholars at long run Harmony campuses. Currently, Harmony has 60 campuses throughout Texas, and one online-only digital academy.

“Our new student application numbers are higher than they have ever been, and continue to grow each year,” Harmony CEO Fatih Ay mentioned. “All over Texas, families are seeing the opportunity that Harmony Public Schools contributes to their communities, and this grant is proof that the U.S. Department of Education sees the value that Harmony provides, as well.”

The award used to be the newest in a couple of primary federal grants won via Harmony for its colleges and methods. In fresh years, Harmony has been awarded greater than $110 million via the Department of Education, together with:

In 2020, the Department of Education awarded Harmony $27.8 million for its Teacher and School Leader (TSL) Incentive program to coach, equip, and retain top-level faculty leaders at its campuses around the state.

In 2019, the Department of Education additionally awarded $8 million to Harmony for its leading edge “Leaf to STEM” program, which expanded its pioneering programming in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) to fundamental freshmen.

In 2017, the DOE additionally awarded Harmony a $26.7 million Teacher Incentive Fund grant for the varsity’s Supporting Top Educators Program (H-STEP), aimed toward rewarding Harmony’s highest-performing schooling with further repayment.

In 2012, the DOE awarded Harmony a $30 million Race to the Top grant to give a boost to in the community advanced plans to personalize and deepen pupil finding out, at once strengthen pupil fulfillment and educator effectiveness, shut fulfillment gaps, and get ready each pupil to achieve faculty and their careers.

Additionally, Harmony Public Schools has lately won monetary give a boost to from plenty of education-focused philanthropic organizations, together with the Charter School Growth Fund, CREEED, FWEP, and the George W. Brackenridge Foundation.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public constitution faculty device with campuses serving PreK-12 scholars in 23 towns around the state, together with Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum puts a heavy center of attention on STEM abilities, Character Education, project-based finding out, and school readiness.

Harmony is now accepting programs for each students and team members for the 2023-24 faculty 12 months.

About Harmony Public Schools

Harmony Public Schools are 61 prime acting PreK-12 faculty preparatory constitution colleges during Texas. Harmony blends the easiest requirements and expectancies, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and devoted and engaged academics and households to domesticate excellence and get ready scholars to achieve faculty, careers and lifestyles. At Harmony Public Schools, we imagine each kid can prevail, and we’re dedicated to serving to them understand their complete possible. To be told extra about Harmony Public Schools and our 61 campuses throughout Texas, please consult with: www.harmonytx.org, and observe us on Twitter at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.