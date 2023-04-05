1st round 2023 Stanley Cup Playoff single-game tickets on sale Friday

Single-game tickets for house video games of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs first round will cross on sale Friday, April 7, the Tampa Bay Lightning introduced on Wednesday.

Tickets cross on sale to most of the people at 10 a.m. at www.TampaBayLightning.com/tickets. Season price ticket participants could have pre-sale get admission to.

The Lightning will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs within the first round of the playoffs, a rematch of ultimate season’s first-round matchup Tampa Bay gained in seven video games.

The playoff agenda might be introduced at a later date.

