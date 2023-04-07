Harmony Montgomery case: Police searching Massachusetts marsh in case of girl who disappeared in 2019

- Advertisement - - Advertisement - Harmony Montgomery seek leads investigators to Revere wetlands

Police had been searching a marshy space in Massachusetts on Friday as phase of their investigation in the case of a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at age 5 and is presumed lifeless.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg stated the site is in Revere, Massachusetts, and that the quest is a component of their investigation in the Harmony Montgomery case. They declined to provide any more information.

Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio stated 18 soldiers had been searching in the wetlands alongside Route 107 in Revere “was prompted by information developed by investigators,” CBS Boston reported. The soldiers from a unit educated to look “difficult terrain and environments” had been joined by way of K9 groups and a drone unit, the station reported. State police stated the quest began in a while after 9 a.m.

CBS Boston I-Team resources stated that is the second one time this space, which has a powerful present, has been searched by way of investigators.

Harmony’s frame has no longer been discovered. Her father, Adam Montgomery, has been charged with second-degree homicide in connection along with her dying, in addition to falsifying bodily proof and abuse of a corpse. He has pleaded no longer accountable.

The I-Team resources stated his prolonged circle of relatives lived within sight in Revere at one time and he is acquainted with the realm. Investigators consider he could have had lend a hand disposing of his daughter’s frame, the resources stated.

“Officials caution against any speculation related to the potential results of this search,” the New Hampshire news liberate stated.

Authorities did not know Harmony used to be lacking till November 2021. In August 2022, police introduced that they believed she used to be killed in Manchester in early December 2019.

Adam Montgomery used to be arrested in October.

