Friday, April 7, 2023
Texas

Suspect identified, sought by police

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Suspect identified, sought by police


Photo of Matt deGrood
Matt deGrood, Staff author

Investigators had been looking  Friday for a person accused within the March deadly capturing of San Antonio-based rapper BTB Savage close to River Oaks, consistent with the Houston Police Department.

Montrel Lenard Burley, 40, has been charged with homicide in reference to the capturing demise of Darrell Gentry, 26, of San Antonio, officers mentioned. Investigators mentioned no less than one different individual could also be attached to the capturing.

Montrel Lenard Burley

Montrel Lenard Burley

Houston Police Department

As of round 11 a.m. Friday, Burley hadn’t been arrested at the homicide price, police mentioned.

Gentry rapped underneath the identify BTB Savage, consistent with his mom’s Facebook web page.

Houston police mentioned he have been using thru a parking storage round 6 p.m. March 30 within the 2100 block of Mid Lane when two males shot him more than one occasions after which fled. Police Chief Troy Finner mentioned the cases surrounding the capturing made investigators imagine it used to be a focused killing.

Gentry mentioned killing any other guy all through an tried theft March 26 all through an interview with Vlad TV. 

Matt DeGrood is a common task and breaking news reporter for the Houston Chronicle.

A graduate of the University of Dallas, he joined the Chronicle in 2022. He has reported for neighborhood newspapers throughout Texas, together with the Galveston County Daily News, the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel and the Fort Bend Star.



