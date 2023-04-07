Suspect identified, sought by police

- Advertisement -

Investigators had been looking Friday for a person accused within the March deadly capturing of San Antonio-based rapper BTB Savage close to River Oaks, consistent with the Houston Police Department.

Montrel Lenard Burley, 40, has been charged with homicide in reference to the capturing demise of Darrell Gentry, 26, of San Antonio, officers mentioned. Investigators mentioned no less than one different individual could also be attached to the capturing.