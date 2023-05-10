Hardin County man gets life in prison for sexual abuse of child

A 68-year-old Hardin County man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing a child who was once underneath 14 years previous. Charles Philip Hatton was once discovered accountable of steady sexual attack of a minor, indecency via sexual touch, and indecency via publicity, in step with the Hardin County assistant district lawyer Kaneshia Moore. Hatton, who was once no longer a trainer however labored for Kountze ISD for years, won the utmost sentence allowable on all 4 fees.

The trial, which started in 356th District Court earlier than Judge Steve Thomas, lasted two days. The jury took an hour to search out Hatton accountable after which 20 mins to planned at the punishment section of the trial. The abuse of the younger lady began when she was once six years previous and lasted till she was once 11, in step with Moore. The sufferer made an outcry in regards to the abuse to her father when she was once 13.

Moore advised different sufferers to talk up and file any abuse they are going to have skilled.

