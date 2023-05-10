Indiana sheriff’s deputy killed in dog attack that left her son, 8, wounded

Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy died after being attacked in her Indianapolis house by means of a dog that additionally bit and wounded her 8-year-old son

INDIANAPOLIS — A sheriff’s deputy died after being attacked in her Indianapolis house by means of a dog that additionally bit and wounded her 8-year-old son, government mentioned Wednesday.

Tamieka White, 46, used to be pronounced lifeless on the scene Tuesday evening in a while after Indianapolis law enforcement officials replied to her house at the town’s east aspect, officers mentioned. She were a deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office since 2007.

- Advertisement -

Her younger son used to be additionally bitten in the dog attack, which used to be reported about 7:45 p.m., officers mentioned. He is convalescing from non-life-threatening accidents, The Indianapolis Star reported.

Indianapolis police mentioned the attacking dog charged at a responding officer, who fatally shot the animal.

A spokesperson with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department mentioned the dog used to be no longer owned by means of White, and police have known the landlord. They declined to liberate additional information concerning the proprietor.

- Advertisement -

Indianapolis Animal Care Services mentioned in a commentary that employees impounded the deceased dog, 3 further canine and a cat from White’s house. The division mentioned it can’t ascertain the breeds with out a DNA take a look at, however it mentioned all of the canine seemed to be a “pitbull-type.”

The animals are being held as a part of the continued investigation into the attack.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office mentioned Wednesday that White had served as a deputy sheriff with the company since 2007 in the Judicial Enforcement Division, which oversees the transportation of inmates to and from courts, amassing antisocial taxes and serving felony procedure papers.

- Advertisement -

“Deputy White was a bright light to all that knew her,” Sheriff Kerry Forestal mentioned in a commentary. “We are immensely thankful for her just about 17 years of carrier to our company.”