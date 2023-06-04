Half Moon Bay shootings leave 7 dead; suspect in custody





The community of Half Moon Bay was left shocked and pained after a mass shooting on Monday, which resulted in the death of seven individuals. The crime scene was attended by a chaplain and translators as the shootings occurred at connected nurseries and the alleged suspect was believed to be an employee. The shootings took place in a normally quiet coastal city known for its farming and tidepools. The suspect, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, was taken into custody and the motive for the shootings remains unclear. San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus stated that the sheriff’s department believes the victims worked at one of the agricultural facilities where the shootings took place. Multiple witnesses reported seeing the suspect being arrested without incident, and a video of his takedown arrest was taken by a witness. The FBI arrived to assist San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department with the investigation, and the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case and interviewing the suspect. The community of Half Moon Bay, which is known for producing flowers and vegetables, is majority white with approximately 5% of the community being Asian.

