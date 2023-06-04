Pete Alonso extends MLB home run lead with 21st blast, passes fellow Mets first baseman for Citi Field record

New York Mets’ Pete Alonso hit his 21st home run of the season in opposition to the Toronto Blue Jays, making Mets’ historical past. Alonso surpassed Lucas Duda because the participant with probably the most homers hit at Citi Field, which opened in 2009. Alonso’s home run had a 98.4 mph go out speed and Statcast recorded that it carried 360 ft and simply cleared the left-field wall.

With a complete of 72 home runs introduced at Citi Field, Alonso now leads the highest 5 Citi Field home run leaders surpassing Lucas Duda, who completed his occupation with 71 home runs at Citi Field. The best different participant with greater than 50 home runs at Citi Field is Michael Conforto, a member of the San Francisco Giants now. David Wright, whose occupation was once plagued with accidents, simply ignored out with 49 home runs.

Pete Alonso, 72 Lucas Duda, 71 Michael Conforto, 66 David Wright, 49 Curtis Granderson, 40

Brandon Nimmo with 29, Francisco Lindor with 28, and Jeff McNeil with 26, are anticipated to transparent the 30-homer threshold at Citi sooner than the season ends. Additionally, Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton with 23 home runs has probably the most home runs at Citi Field amongst avid gamers who’ve now not performed for the Mets franchise. Bryce Harper comes subsequent with 14.

Alonso is 28 years previous and his contributions were estimated at 1.8 Wins Above Replacement, in line with Baseball Reference. He leads Aaron Judge for the MLB home run lead, with 19 homers. The Dodgers’ Max Muncy is 3rd in baseball with 18.