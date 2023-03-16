Haines City’s only female firefighter hopes to inspire women

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — There are 30 firefighters that serve within the Haines City Fire Department and only certainly one of them is a lady.
“I think it’s awesome. Do I want more females to come and work here? Why not? Definitely,” stated Letty Gonzalez, Haines City Firefighter/EMT.
Letty Gonzalez first changed into involved in a occupation as a firefighter 5 years in the past when she noticed a recruitment poster. Halfway during the fireplace academy, Gonzalez realized she used to be pregnant and had to prevent.
“Even although I’m having my daughter, I’m going to ship; I would like to additionally make certain that I end this as a result of I additionally sought after my daughters to see this,” Gonzalez said. I wanted them to know that even though you become a mom and you have responsibilities, you can still finish things.”
Just 11 days after giving birth, Gonzalez continued her training and completed fire school.
“I’m picking up a dummy that weighs anywhere between 150 lbs. to 250 lbs. and I have to carry it. I’m going up to a second floor, sounding the floor, going through a window. At the same time, I’m going through everything and also trying to take care of myself in between everything. I was still doing all the postpartum stuff that moms do,” Gonzalez said.
Women make up not up to 5% of occupation firefighters national. Haines City Fire Chief Tom Murphy stated his division is operating to get extra women into the male-dominated box.
“There are some females out there that don’t think they could be firefighters, which is definitely not true. So that’s one of our biggest pushes,” stated Murphy.
The mom of 4 stated her youngest daughter, who she used to be pregnant with all the way through fireplace academy, now desires to be a firefighter.
As the only female firefighter in Haines City, Gonzalez hopes her tale conjures up extra women to see firefighting as a occupation.
“They can do it. You just need to dedicate yourself, be motivated and keep pushing yourself. I had moments where it’s tough. It’s very demanding, but I just tell myself keep pushing yourself,” stated Gonzalez.