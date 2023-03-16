NHL Draft Lottery Set For May 8 as Bedard Sweeptakes Heat Up

The lottery procedure will decide which staff may have the suitable to make a choice phenom Connor Bedard first general, broadly anticipated to be the consensus selection at No. 1.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The NHL introduced on Wednesday that the 2023 Draft Lottery will take place on Monday, May 8.

- Advertisement - The draft lottery will likely be a 30-minute standalone display from 7-7:30 p.m. ET that will likely be broadcast survive ESPN within the United States, and Sportsnet and TVAS in Canada.

The draw will decide which of the ground 11 non-playoff groups on the finish of the season will land consensus No. 1 prospect and generational ability Connor Bedard.

The 17-year-old has 61 targets and 125 issues in 51 video games for the Western Hockey League’s Regina Pats this season.

- Advertisement - Bedard additionally recorded 9 targets and 23 issues in seven video games on the 2023 World Juniors, main Canada to a gold medal victory.

For the ones unfamiliar with the NHL draft lottery regulations, here is the way it works:

Non-playoff groups (16 overall) can transfer up handiest 10 spots within the order in the event that they win probably the most lottery attracts for the highest two selections, so handiest the ground 11 seeds are eligible for the first-overall variety.

- Advertisement - The final position staff has an 18.5 in keeping with cent likelihood of successful the lottery for the No. 1 general pick out, and the extra percentages from the 5 non-playoff groups that do not end within the backside 11 are implemented to the Thirty second-place staff.

So, that membership may have a 25.5 in keeping with cent likelihood to win the Bedard sweepstakes.

As JD Young of Locked on Sharks notes, San Jose “won” within the lottery race through shedding to the last-place Columbus Blue Jackets in additional time on Tuesday.

“The Sharks are putting themselves in the best possible position, and making it entertaining and fun,” he mentioned.

Elsewhere, the Thirtieth-place Chicago Blackhawks did themselves no favors through scary the league-leading Boston Bruins on Tuesday.