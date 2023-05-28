Hacienda Heights residents protest conversion of Motel 6 near school into Project Homekey site

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) — Members of the Hacienda Heights neighborhood got here in combination on Saturday to protest the verdict to show a Motel 6 into an enduring housing venture for the homeless they are saying is simply too with reference to a school.

Parents and anxious residents chanted “kids safety first, no homekey project” whilst waving indicators and American flags on the protest.

Protesters say the motel is simply too with reference to an area basic school and would motive questions of safety for youngsters.

They say the motel is just one block clear of the school.

The plan is a component of Project Homekey.

They additionally say other folks weren’t mindful of the unexpected alternate in plan, and really feel the town didn’t correctly be in contact their plans with them.