Grandmother, 74, among University of South Florida Class of 2023 graduates

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Walking around the degree with a school degree in hand is a momentous success for lots of people. Kathleen Doermer, a grandmother from the Tampa Bay Area, is a testomony that it is by no means too overdue to perform a purpose as soon as put aside.

Despite leaving faculty years in the past, Doermer had a a success profession in actual property for 42 years and raised a circle of relatives. However, she at all times had a nagging feeling that she by no means finished what she began.

- Advertisement -

“I went to Florida State. In 1966, I graduated from highschool, and I used to be there for 2 years. Then, I dropped out,” mentioned Doermer.

Years later, Doermer determined to return to college and selected the University of South Florida to review interdisciplinary social sciences with a focal point on anthropology. She took two categories each and every semester, together with summers, and controlled to conform to the adjustments in generation over time.

At 74 years outdated, Doermer is the oldest scholar to graduate within the spring 2023 elegance. Her message to others is to pursue their desires and not surrender on their aspirations.

- Advertisement -

“I said I’m doing this this time. Nothing is going to stand in my way,” said Doermer. “I gave my life to my children, and now, this is a priority for me, and I think a lot of people my age feel that way.”

Her commencement from USF is on Saturday, and together with her success, she hopes to encourage others to observe their desires and not surrender on their targets.