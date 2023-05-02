Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Florida Attorney Monique Worrell defends decision to drop charges in Jones High School shooting

By accuratenewsinfo
ORLANDO, Fla.Florida State Attorney Monique Worrell has defended dropping charges against a 17-year-old boy initially accused of a deadly shooting outside a high school football game last year. However, she has stepped back from her criticism of the Orlando Police Department, whom she accused of not having enough evidence to support a court conviction.

Worrell’s office announced on Monday that 17-year-old Jeremiah Cundiff would not face charges for the November shooting that killed Germaine Brown. The office cited concerns with witness accounts, a lack of reliable evidence to support a conviction, and initially described the Orlando police’s case as weak and full of holes.

Jeremiah Cundiff’s attorney, Stuart Jacob, wants his client’s name included in news reports to help clear his name, and he said Cundiff is ready to move on with his life. The family has received death threats and lived in fear since the shooting. Cundiff and his lawyer deny his involvement in the shooting.

A 15-year-old boy has also been arrested, and that case is still pending. Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said he was disappointed and disheartened by Worrell’s criticism of his officers’ work, calling it unfair. “It is both disappointing and disheartening to see the unfair criticism coming from the state attorney’s office regarding the hard work of our detectives pursuing justice for the victims and their families in this case,” he said in a statement.

Worrell has invited law enforcement to her office to work together. “This office will not operate in a throw it against the wall to see what sticks mentality. We encourage them to communicate with us before making an arrest whenever possible,” she said. Orlando police say they had probable cause to arrest Cundiff and continue to investigate the shooting.




