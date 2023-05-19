Grand Prairie Student Selected For National Google Doodle Contest

A Grand Prairie student was chosen as Texas’ representative for the 15th annual Google Doodle contest.

According to WFAA, Google asked K-12 students across the U.S. to express gratitude through art by responding to the prompt “I am grateful for…” Students expressed gratitude for various things, such as nature, books, creative hobbies and community bonding.

- Advertisement -

From a pool of tens of thousands of submissions, Google handpicked 55 winners representing different states and territories. Among them, Haley Ma`, a senior at South Grand Prairie High School, emerged as the Texas nominee.

“I am grateful for homemade dishes that remind me to cherish my culture and time spent with my family cooking such meals,” she wrote along with her submission. “One of my favorite dishes are Lao lotus flower cookies, and whenever I’m away from home, I’m sure I’ll remember the hectic but heartwarming process of baking them.”

Photo: google

Voting is now open for the 55 state and territory winners of the Google Doodle contest, accessible to everyone in the U.S. You can cast your vote on the website from May 18 to May 25.

- Advertisement -

The public vote will determine the five national finalists, one from each grade group. Google plans to announce these finalists in late May, and the winning doodle will be showcased on the Google homepage for a day.

The national winner’s artwork will be displayed on Google.com for one day and will receive:

A $30,000 college scholarship

A $50,000 technology package for their school/non-profit organization

Google hardware

Google swag

The four national finalists will have their Doodles featured on the Doodle for Google gallery. Each finalist will receive:

- Advertisement -

A $5,000 college scholarship

Google hardware

Google swag

Fifty-four state and territory winners will have their doodles featured on the Doodle for Google gallery and will receive:

Google hardware

A congratulatory message from Google

Google swag

According to Google Doodle, the artwork highlights a range of national days, historical events and more.

In 1998, Google founders Larry and Sergey created the first doodle by adding a stick figure drawing to the word “Google” to show they were attending the Burning Man festival. It was a comical way of letting users know they were “out of office.” This marked the beginning of decorating the Google logo to commemorate significant occasions.

To vote for Haley’s artwork, visit the link here.

Related