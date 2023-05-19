Steelers rookie Darnell Washington doesn’t include Travis Kelce on his list of the NFL’s top-five tight ends

During the newest version of “All Things Covered” podcast co-hosted by means of Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden, rookie tight finish Darnell Washington shared his list of the top-five NFL tight ends. Notably absent from his list used to be Kansas City Chiefs’ celebrity Travis Kelce, whom Peterson and McFadden felt will have to were an oversight. However, Washington disagreed, opting for teammate Pat Freiermuth, George Kittle, Darren Waller, Mark Andrews, and Zach Ertz as his top-five tight ends. He stated Kelce’s greatness as a participant however considers him extra of a receiver than a standard tight finish because of his restricted time with his hand in the grime.

Washington additionally when put next Kelce to Atlanta’s Kyle Pitts, who did not win the John Mackey Award in consecutive years in faculty because of no longer lining up as a standard tight finish sufficient all the way through the 2020 season.

Despite his opinion on Kelce as a tight finish, Washington has immense recognize for the eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro. He even aspires to have a profession very similar to Kelce’s. After being drafted by means of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 3rd around, Washington is motivated to end up his value and display he must were a first-round ability regardless of going decrease.

Washington will probably be applied as a blocker and a receiving choice for second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett in the Steelers’ younger and promising offense, which additionally comprises his former faculty teammate George Pickens. Pickens, whom Washington regards as a first-round ability, had an excellent rookie season regardless of no longer being applied up to Pittsburgh lovers would have favored.

Overall, Washington is raring to turn his possible and play a vital position in the Steelers’ long term good fortune.