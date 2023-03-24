Grand Prairie ISD: NAACP addresses racist video by students

A video posted on social media confirmed a number of Dubiski Career High School students the usage of a derogatory phrase and sticky notes to spell out a racial slur.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Editor's observe: The above video prior to now aired when WFAA first spoke with the Grand Prairie NAACP regarding the video.

An area NAACP bankruptcy is asking for extra duty and the resignations of the Grand Prairie Independent School District superintendent and a main following the end result of an investigation into students stuck on video the usage of racial slurs within a study room.

In early March, a video posted on social media confirmed a number of Dubiski Career High School students the usage of a derogatory phrase and sticky notes to spell out a racial slur prior to pronouncing it aloud at school.

Parents instructed WFAA that additionally they spotted a replace instructor within the video, too.

Angela Luckey, the president of the Grand Prairie NCAAP, stated she used to be disappointed over the video and heard from a number of Black students who have been disappointed and indignant that the students within the video had no longer been punished prior to the varsity’s spring damage.

“Some of them are crying. Some of them just say, ‘Mrs. Luckey when we do something wrong, we get suspended the same day,’” Luckey instructed WFAA in an interview.

When WFAA reached out to Grand Prairie ISD, the district despatched the next observation in keeping with the allegations in opposition to the students:

“Earlier nowadays, we have been made conscious about a video that has been handed round by way of social media that we consider to incorporate students from Dubiski Career High School the usage of an offensive racial time period.

I will guarantee you that we will be able to absolutely examine this case and grasp the ones concerned responsible. The District is on Spring Break this week, so we will be able to have extra information when faculty is again in consultation subsequent week.”

But the end result of the investigation didn’t lead to any important penalties for the students once they returned from spring damage, consistent with Luckey.

“There have not been any disciplinary action as far as these students being expelled and removed from Dubiski,” Luckey stated. “We’re asking that for this year, that they finish the year at the alternative school that is designed for student with that type of behavior.”

Grand Prairie NAACP may be hard the resignations of the varsity’s main and Superintendent Linda Ellis. The bankruptcy additionally desires the varsity board president to step down.