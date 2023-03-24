The Superteam That May Be Selling Itself Short

As quickly as Bayern began to speculate closely in its ladies’s facet, because it did round a decade in the past, the herbal assumption used to be that it could win. That is what Bayern does, in any case: It wins. It is the membership’s calling card, an inevitability threaded into its DNA. And to an extent, this is true. Bayern has picked up 3 Bundesliga titles since 2015. It has been as just right as its phrase. It has gained. It has simply now not gained up to Wolfsburg.

And but, someway, the luck of Popp and her teammates has nonetheless been overshadowed by means of the upward thrust of Bayern. In reality, it’s onerous to shake the sense that Wolfsburg’s location — and what would possibly easiest be described as its nature — has now not labored within the workforce’s desire.

Wolfsburg is a manufacturing unit the town, its id certain up with Volkswagen, the town’s primary employer and largest declare to repute. Both the boys’s and ladies’s divisions of VfL Wolfsburg are even now seemed, on some unconscious stage, as manufacturing unit groups.

When the ladies’s facet lifted its final Bundesliga name, Ralf Brandstätter, the manager govt of the auto producer, described the avid gamers as “personable and successful ambassadors for the club, for Wolfsburg and of course for Volkswagen.” There isn’t, it does now not want to be stated, anything else particularly glamorous about being observed as ambassadors for Volkswagen.