Governor Abbott Appoints Six To Texas School Safety Center Board | Office of the Texas Governor

Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Melissa Dunbar and reappointed Edwin Flores, Ph. D., James Mosley, Noe E. Perez, Michael Slaughter, and Jill Tate to the Texas School Safety Center Board for phrases set to run out February 1, 2025. The Board stories to the Governor, the legislature, the State Board of Education, and the Texas Education Agency relating to college security and safety and advises the Center on its serve as, finances, and strategic making plans tasks.

Melissa Dunbar of Center Point is a primary for the Medina Independent School District. She won a Bachelor of Arts in English, a Master of Education, and primary certification from Schreiner University.

Edwin Flores, Ph.D. of Dallas is the managing spouse at Chalker Flores, LLP and is a member of the Dallas Independent School District (ISD) Board. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the United States Patent and Trademark Office. He volunteers on the board of the Mary Crowley Cancer Research Centers, Dallas Central Appraisal District, and the Medical City Hospital Dallas. Flores won a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from The University of Texas at Austin (UT), a Doctor of Philosophy in Immunology from Washington University, and a Juris Doctor from UT School of Law.

James Mosley of Borger is the Judge of the 316th District Court. Judge Mosley was once prior to now appointed by way of Governor Abbott to the Crime Victims’ Institute Advisory Council. He is a member of the State Bars of Texas and Colorado, American Board of Trial Advocates, and the Administration of the Rules of Evidence Committee for the State Bar of Texas. He volunteers with native Boy Scout troops and is an entire life member of each the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion. Mosley won a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Colorado, a Master’s in Public Administration from Troy State University, and a Juris Doctor from the University of Denver. Additionally, he was once honorably discharged from the United States Air Force at the rank of Captain.

Noe E. Perez of Laguna Vista is a social research instructor for the Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District, the place he teaches U.S. govt and private monetary literacy at Los Fresnos High School. He has over 30 years of educating revel in, together with as an accessory trainer with UT at Brownsville. He has authored historic articles printed by way of UT Rio Grande Valley and Texas Southmost College and by way of the Texas State Historical Association Handbook of Texas Online. He is a former volunteer for the March of Dimes, Relay for Life, and the Laguna Madre Lions Club. Perez won a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from UT Pan American in Edinburg, a Master of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies with a significant in History and minors in Government and Sociology from UT Brownsville.

Michael Slaughter of Wylie is an assistant primary at Princeton High School in Princeton, Texas and an ordained minister. He is a member of the National Association of Secondary School Principals, Association of Texas Professional Educators, and the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals. Additionally, he volunteers with Habitat for Humanity and Wylie Youth Soccer Association. Slaughter won a Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies from Union University, a Master of Education in Educational Technology Leadership from Lamar University, and is recently pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy in General Psychology from Grand Canyon University.

Jill Tate of Colleyville is former small trade proprietor and served as a challenge supervisor at Turley Associates, Inc. and as an assistant belongings supervisor at Trammell Crow Company. Additionally, she is a neighborhood member of the Grapevine Colleyville ISD Parent Teacher Associations, an envoy for the nonprofit Patriot Paws, and volunteer for the Grapevine Relief and Community Exchange program. Tate won a Bachelor of Business Administration in Real Estate from Baylor University.