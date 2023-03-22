Here’s An Easter Egg Hunt For Dogs

If your kids like to hunt for Easter eggs, maybe your dogs will, too. This year, Richardson is hosting an Easter egg hunt for your dogs — a first for the city. Because, really, why not?

Richardson’s first-ever “pup-a-palooza” dog egg hunt will be hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation on April 1, 2023, from 2:30 p.m. at Breckinridge Park, Entrance C according to Richardson Today. Both residents and nonresidents can join. Oh, and dogs, too.

Dogs can sniff around the field to find eggs. Hidden eggs will be filled with treats for dogs and prizes. (Sorry humans!) At the event, owners and dogs can also take pictures with the Easter Bunny and buy “pup cups” (whipped cream) and goodies from pet-related sellers.

Event sponsors include Raising Cane’s and Dutch Bros. Coffee.

For Richardson residents, the fee is $8 per dog for residents of Richardson and $10 for non-residents. Registration is required since the number of dogs that can enter is limited.

Register here at www.cor.net/parksonline and search #33655 on the site. All dogs must have leashes.

Every year the city offers events for Easter, but two years ago, during the pandemic, the city had a special drive-by breakfast with the Easter Bunny for children at Richardson Heights Recreation Center. Children were treated to music, donuts, juice and small crafts. They were also given colorful eggs with some surprises inside. At the time, Sarah Patton, recreation special events manager, said, “Even though we’re still in a pandemic we believe in doing what we can to create experiences for our community and so we are grateful we can still offer some kind of alternative Eater celebration for families to enjoy.”

This year, an Easter egg hunt for “humans” hasn’t yet been confirmed by the city’s Parks and Recreation

Here is a list of Easter egg hunt you can go to in Richardson.