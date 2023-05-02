Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84









Canada’s mythical people singer-songwriter, Gordon Lightfoot, passed on to the great beyond on Monday at the age of 84. Lightfoot is understood for his hits, together with “Early Morning Rain” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.” Representative Victoria Lord showed that the musician died at a health center in Toronto, however no information about his reason for demise had been launched.

Lightfoot began his track profession within the early Nineteen Sixties within the Yorkville track scene in Toronto, the place he met fellow people musician Ian and Sylvia Tyson. His debut album, “Lightfoot!” was once launched in 1965 and he made his first look at the Billboard chart with “If You Could Read My Mind” in 1971. His recognition peaked within the mid-Nineteen Seventies with the luck of his album and unmarried “Sundown,” which each crowned the charts.