Investors sue Adidas over Kanye West partnership, fallout

WASHINGTON — Adidas is dealing with a class-action lawsuit from traders who allege the corporate knew about offensive remarks and damaging conduct from Ye, the rapper previously referred to as Kanye West, years ahead of finishing its partnership with him.

The German sportsbrand reduce ties with its celebrity collaborator in past due October, following Ye’s antisemitic feedback on social media and in interviews.

At the time, Adidas mentioned the corporate “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech” and known as Ye’s remarks and movements “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.”

Weeks ahead of the verdict, at Paris Fashion Week, Ye additionally wore a blouse with a “White Lives Matter” slogan — which the Anti-Defamation League categorizes a white supremacist word that originated as “a racist response to the Black Lives Matter movement.”

The present lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Oregon on Friday, claims that Adidas used to be acutely aware of the prospective hurt that Ye’s problematic conduct may purpose the corporate for a while — pointing to previous incidents, together with 2018 feedback the place Ye recommended slavery used to be a “choice” and reviews of Ye making antisemitic statements in entrance of Adidas workforce.

The lawsuit — which represents individuals who purchased Adidas securities between May 3, 2018, and February 21, 2023 — additionally alleges that Adidas did not take precautionary measures to restrict monetary losses if the Ye partnership had been to finish.

The go well with accuses Adidas, the corporate’s former leader govt officer Kasper Rørsted and leader monetary officer Harm Ohlmeyer of being acutely aware of or “recklessly” diregarding false or misleading statements surrounding the partnership with Ye, who is not listed as a defendant in the suit.

The suit cites a Wall Street Journal article from November, which reported that executives, inlcuding Rørsted, had discussions dating back to 2018 about the risks of Ye’s actions and the possibility of cutting ties with the artist.

The complaint also points to annual company reports from 2018 through 2021 which, the suit says, failed to disclose risks related to Adidas’ partnership with Ye.

Adidas has pushed back on the allegations made in Friday’s suit.

“We outright reject these unfounded claims and will take all necessary measures to vigorously defend ourselves against them,” Adidas mentioned Monday in a remark despatched to The Associated Press.

Friday’s suit seeks unspecified damages, the payment of legal fees and “further relief as the Court may deem just and proper.”

During his collaboration with Adidas, Ye designed the widely successful Yeezy line. According to Friday’s suit, by 2019, sales of Yeezy shoes surpassed $1 billion.

Since cutting ties with Ye, Adidas has lost hundreds of millions of dollars. Ending the partnership cost 600 million euros in lost sales in the last three months of 2022, helping drive the company to a net loss of 513 million euros. The decline, also attributed to higher supply costs and slumping revenue in China, contrasts with profit of 213 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2021.

More losses could be ahead, especially as the company struggles with what to do with the existing Yeezy inventory. In March, the company forecasted a 500 million-euro hit to 2023 profit earnings if it decides not to repurpose the remaining Yeezy products in stock. The company also predicted a 2023 operating loss of 700 million euros.

AP Business Writer David McHugh, based totally in Frankfurt, Germany, contributed to this record.