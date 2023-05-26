Good Samaritan stops bank robbery with a hug

Michael Armus Sr. was once depositing a take a look at at Bank of the West on Monday morning.

When one California guy not too long ago walked into a regional bank, he wasn’t anticipating to depart as a hero.

Michael Armus Sr. was once at Bank of the West depositing a take a look at on Monday when police say 42-year-old Eduardo Placensia handed a observe to a teller, claiming he had explosives and significant cash.

Armus stated he known the suspect as a former neighbor and buddy of his daughter and right away knew he had to step in. He stated he heard inflammation and despair within the sound of the suspect’s voice.

“So, I just approached him, and I asked him, I said, ‘What’s wrong?… You don’t have a job?'” stated Armus. “He said, ‘There’s nothing in this town for me. Nothing in this town for me. I just want to go to prison.'”

VIDEO: Bank robbery thwarted via hero buyer

The 69-year-old stated he attempted to convenience the suspect and recommended that the 2 cross out of doors. Ultimately, the placement resulted in a hug.

“So, I took him outside, and I give the man a hug right here at the doors,” stated Armus. “He started crying.”

Officers arrived at the scene in a while after the gesture and arrested Placensia, for tried robbery. Placensia was once unarmed, in keeping with government.

In a commentary to ABC News, police praised Armus, and referred to as him a “Good Samaritan who delivered the right message that made a difference.”

Armus stated he believes destiny introduced him to the bank that day.

“It was meant for me to be here,” he stated.