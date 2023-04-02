Golesh turns to his former coach to help run his program

TAMPA, Fla. — “He’s like part principal, part teacher, part friend, part psychiatrist, part accountability buddy.”

USF head soccer coach Alex Golesh has many titles for his Director of Player Development. The different one is “coach.”

Golesh employed his former Scioto (Dublin, Ohio) High School coach Jeff Jones to help direct his avid gamers with lifestyles off the sector.

It’s a tale that is 23 years within the making, and when Jones were given the decision from Golesh to sign up for his workforce, he could not say no.

“It tells me what’s on his heart with regard to what I perceive our relationship is,” Jones mentioned. “There isn’t anything I wouldn’t do for that young man and his family. He knows how to treat people and support people. He’s woven that into all that we’re doing here.”

Jones spent 3 many years as a coach, trainer and primary, so he is aware of precisely how to take care of younger males attempting to navigate college, soccer and lifestyles normally.

“I spend time talking to them about their academics. About life in general. About problem-solving. About this, that and the other thing,” Jones defined. “And it’s joy when these guys come in this office.”

“He’s who I lean to when I don’t want to talk about football. Maybe just be Mike for a second,” mentioned Clearwater local and USF offensive lineman Mike Lofton. “He asks how my family’s doing. He’s a good resource to go to when you want to unwind, when you want to relax.”

Jones mentioned Golesh had just one request when it got here to coping with his USF avid gamers.

“Coach, I just want you to give these players the same experience you gave me.”

“He’s a guy that gave more of himself than he took from the game, from his players,” Golesh added.

“That’s what we’re supposed to do as educators,” Jones persevered. “We’re supposed to pour into kids. We’re supposed to give them the confidence to do stuff.”

The off-the-field stuff is solely as vital as what occurs between the traces.

“It’s just awesome to see what he’s doing,” Jones mentioned with a grin. “Because it feels like everybody along the way has poured into him. And now he’s willing to do that for others.”

USF has six practices left prior to the once a year spring sport on April 14.