FAU Owls vs. SDSU Aztecs Final Four game

In the championship game, the Aztecs will take at the winner between UConn and Miami.

HOUSTON — Lamont Butler made a jumper at the buzzer, sending San Diego State to its first nationwide championship game with a 72-71 win over fellow mid-major Florida Atlantic within the Final Four on Saturday night time.

"It's unbelievable," Butler mentioned. "This is what I got here right here to do. I'm happy the shot went in. I'm simply satisfied for my group presently."

The Aztecs (32-6) seemed to be in bother because the free-flowing Owls (35-4) picked them aside whilst construction a 14-point lead.

San Diego State were given again in it, because it at all times does, with protection.

The Aztecs close down FAU and pulled inside of one when Jaedon LeDee hit a brief jumper with 36 seconds left. After FAU's Johnell Davis ignored a contested layup, the Aztecs did not name timeout and were given the ball to Butler.

The clock ticking down, Butler dribbled to the baseline, discovered that bring to a halt and rotated again. He stepped again to create a bit of room and hit a jumper that despatched the Aztecs racing out onto the ground — and into Monday’s championship game towards UConn or Miami.

“The plan was just to get downhill,” Butler said. “They cut me off a little bit. I looked up, there was two seconds left, so I got to a shot that I’m comfortable with. And I hit it.”

San Diego State's protection has performed a key position in its run to the overall. It clamped down on 4 immediately warring parties to open the NCAA Tournament.

The Aztecs had no resolution for the swaggy Owls within the first part, letting them hit 5 of eleven from 3-point vary to construct a 40-33 halftime lead.

FAU stretched the result in 14 halfway thru the second one part.

Then the Aztecs were given gritty.

Contesting just about each shot and move whilst knocking down a string of offensive rebounds, San Diego State rallied right into a tie at 65. Matt Bradley led the offense in the second one part and completed with 21 issues after suffering along with his shot within the earlier 3 video games.

Alijah Martin saved FAU in it, scoring 19 of his 26 issues in the second one part, seeming to have a solution for each Aztecs transfer.

He didn’t get an opportunity for a last one.

Game-winning shot

How to observe March Madness video games

The video games are being broadcast on CBS. In Houston, that is KHOU 11.