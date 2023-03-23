Go Ape Arlington: Zipline adventure park now open

ARLINGTON, Texas — For any individual using round Arlington, if a tall, ape-like creature abruptly emerges from the wooded area, don’t be alarmed. It’s now not Bigfoot. It’s only a man in a gorilla swimsuit letting passersby learn about Go Ape.

“Go Ape is an outdoor adventure company that specializes in aerial rope coursing and zip lines,” mentioned Go Ape River Legacy website supervisor Elizabeth Thomas.

Tucked away behind River Legacy Park, visitors can climb in the course of the wooded area at heights as much as 40 ft or they are able to take a 600-foot zipline around the Trinity River.

There are two adventures to make a choice from: a decrease key (and decrease elevation) route known as Treetop Journey. The easiest and maximum exciting route is the Treetop Adventure.

Once visitors pick out their route, they’re inspired to Go Ape!

"Going ape is just being adventurous and having that adventurous lifestyle," Thomas mentioned.

Some an identical venues don’t permit children to participate within the easiest sights. But at Go Ape, each adventures are open to just about everybody.

“As long as you’re 3-foot-3 you’re clear to go,” Thomas mentioned.

Arlington is Go Ape's 2d North Texas location. The other is in Plano, however each are distinctive.

If the considered going as much as 40-feet within the air sounds frightening, don’t fear.

“We have had quite a few people come out and conquer their fears out here,” Thomas mentioned.