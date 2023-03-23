New Tampa Police officers sworn in, highlighting women in law enforcement

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department received just about 3 dozen new officers Tuesday afternoon as businesses around the nation additionally glance to recruit extra women in law enforcement.

Looking at Kristina and Jenna Duran is like seeing double.

“She’s one of my biggest role models, honestly,” mentioned Jenna Duran. “I got a lot to look up to.”

The mother-daughter duo proudly put on their uniforms. Cpl. Kristina Duran has been a sworn officer with Tampa Police for 18 years.

“Especially to have strong women in this career, it’s incredible to be able to pass that on to her,” mentioned Cpl. Duran.

Jenna’s arduous paintings led her to a large second, following in her mother’s footsteps to transform a brand new officer with TPD. She used to be one in every of 35 officers sworn in throughout a rite Tuesday.

“Growing up, I mean, we saw as a family how law enforcement impacts the world and how great it can be, and that’s where I think I want to do that as well,” mentioned Jenna.

Tampa Police mentioned of the ones being sworn in as full-time officers, 35 p.c of the ones are feminine officers.

TPD Interim Chief Lee Bercaw mentioned expanding feminine illustration at the police drive is a purpose shared with law enforcement businesses around the country as a part of the 30×30 initiative.

30×30 seeks to extend the illustration of women in police recruit categories to 30 p.c by means of 2030.

“It’s a diverse workforce in the city of Tampa, which includes women, and that’s very important to us,” mentioned Bercaw.

Currently, women make up simplest 12 p.c of sworn officers and 3 p.c of police management in america, in line with 30×30.

For now, this circle of relatives is taking in the instant and sporting at the custom to offer protection to and serve.

“Women in the police box is a need. We want range,” mentioned Jenna. “We can only grow from here, so I think it’s a big thing to show the community that we need to have representation.”