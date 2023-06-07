Glendale: 3 arrested as protesters clash over Pride curriculum outside Glendale school board meeting

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) — Demonstrators clashed and fights erupted right through a protest Tuesday night time outside a meeting of the Glendale Unified School District board, which was once scheduled to vote on spotting June as Pride month.

Footage from AIR7 HD captured the chaos as punches have been thrown within the parking space. After the skirmishes, police in insurrection equipment saved pro-LGBTQ+ protesters and conservative teams separated.

Three other people have been arrested for quite a lot of fees, together with allegedly the use of pepper spray and obstructing officials, in keeping with the Glendale Police Department.

Close to 500 other people confirmed up on the protest at GUSD headquarters.

“While most of the protest was peaceful, a small group of individuals engaged in behavior deemed unsafe and a risk to public safety,” police mentioned in a remark.

A dispersal order was once given simply after 6 p.m. and further police assets have been asked “to ensure the safety of the Glendale community would not be compromised.”

The school board was once set to undertake a answer spotting Pride Month, which has been achieved for the final 4 years. However, the meeting reportedly went on recess following the brawl.

Protesters who’ve been accumulating on the final couple of conferences say the state’s curriculum – and thus the Glendale Unified School District’s coverage in coping with LGBTQ+ problems – violate their rights as folks.

On Friday, dozens of fogeys descended on Saticoy Elementary School in North Hollywood in protest of a Pride Month meeting. Parents organizing the protest mentioned they weren’t condemning the LGBTQ+ group, however sought after the best to come to a decision what – and when – their kids are taught at the matter.

The days main as much as the meeting have been marred through news {that a} small Pride flag at the campus was once set on hearth, additional disturbing tensions.

The protesting folks have been met on the school Friday through LGBTQ+ advocates and different supporters, making a on occasion irritating standoff that integrated no less than one scuffle between the opposing aspects and prompting police to shape a skirmish line to stay the factions separated.

City News Service contributed to this document.