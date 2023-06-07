Afghan soldier weathers injuries, uncertainty in US asylum bid





Abdul Wasi Safi, a former Afghan soldier searching for asylum in the United States, has confronted an uphill fight since fleeing his house nation following the US withdrawal in August 2021. Wasi Safi, who feared retribution from the Taliban for sharing information with US infantrymen whilst he was once an intelligence officer, traveled via 10 international locations to succeed in the US-Mexico border, the place he was once arrested and despatched to a detention middle in Texas. With the assistance of legal professionals and lawmakers, he was once later launched and reunited together with his brother, who was once a translator for the US army and is now dwelling in Houston. However, Wasi Safi’s asylum case is sophisticated by means of his arrest and expedited elimination order, in addition to an already backlogged immigration machine. In addition to the uncertainty of his immigration standing, Wasi Safi has been grappling with well being problems, together with an enduring listening to loss suffered all the way through a brutal beating by means of cops in Panama. While many Afghans who labored with American infantrymen were granted humanitarian parole, giving them some felony standing and the facility to paintings, others like Wasi Safi were left at the back of and are suffering to search out security and safety. Community teams just like the Al-Noor Society of Greater Houston were offering beef up to Afghan refugees, together with activity coaching and actions for youngsters, however extra sources are had to assist the ones dealing with unsure futures.