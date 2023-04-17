Georgia ranks 12th in new economic rankings of states | Georgia

(The Center Square) — Georgia ranks 12th in the new research of states’ economic efficiency.

The American Legislative Exchange Council’s “Rich States, Poor States: ALEC-Laffer State Economic Competitiveness Index” for 2023 is in keeping with the equivalent weighting of a state’s rank in 15 coverage variables “influenced directly by state lawmakers through the legislative process.”

Nationally, Utah topped the listing, adopted via North Carolina and Arizona, whilst New York ranked on the backside, edging out Vermont and Minnesota. The Peach State outpaced neighboring South Carolina (21) and Alabama (24) however ranked at the back of Florida (9) and Tennessee (11).

While Georgia’s best marginal non-public source of revenue tax charge of 5.75% ranked twenty third, and its best marginal company source of revenue tax charge of 6.37% ranked twenty second, the state’s economic efficiency ranked 8th nationally.

Its assets tax burden of $26.45 consistent with $1,000 of non-public source of revenue ranked nineteenth nationally, whilst its gross sales tax burden of $19.37 consistent with $1,000 of non-public source of revenue ranked 18th.

During the latest Georgia legislative consultation, assets taxes have been a hot-button factor, with lawmakers approving $950 million for assets tax aid as phase of the amended fiscal 2023 finances. House Bill 18 lets in an $18,000 exemption at the assessed house worth of qualifying homesteads at the 2023 assets tax invoice.

However, the state ranked forty first in the state legal responsibility gadget survey, which incorporates tort litigation remedy and judicial impartiality. In December, the American Tort Reform Foundation introduced that Georgia crowned its annual “Judicial Hellholes” file.

The crew cited a finding from The Perryman Group that each Georgia resident can pay an annual $1,111.28 “tort tax.” The Peach State edged out the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas and the states of California and New York to best the listing.