Bad Bunny takes a dig at Kendall`s ex boyfriend Harry at Coachella, here`s why







Kendall Jenner`s singer boyfriend Bad Bunny divided lovers when he poked a laugh at her ex Harry Styles throughout his segement at Coachella. The 29-year-old carried out his two-hour display which incorporated marvel cameos from Post Malone and Jhayco, reviews Mirror.co.united kingdom. When the Puerto Rican rapper sang El Apagon from his most up-to-date album, he couldn`t face up to taking a pot shot at Kendall`s former lover.

A tweet used to be displayed at the display in the back of him which implied that Bad Bunny is a higher singer than Harry. It learn: “Goodnight Benito could do `As It Was` but Harry could never do El Apagon.” Some lovers agreed with him on Twitter, with one writing: “Lmao bad bunny throwing shade at Harry styles! But did he lie??? Not one bit “

- Advertisement -

As consistent with Mirror.co.united kingdom, others weren`t so inspired, one mentioned: “Not bad bunny going to a Harry styles concert as a supporter/fan and then trying to tear him down at Coachella Foh I don`t like that attitude.”

Also learn: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny on a double date with Hailey And Justin Bieber

Another added as they shared a image of Bad Bunny`s segement, “Didn`t Bad Bunny go to Harry Styles concert last year as a fan and now he`s throwing shade to Harry. Get out of my face bye.”

Didn’t Bad Bunny pass to Harry Styles live performance closing yr as a fan and now he’s throwing coloration to Harry. Get out of my face bye pic.twitter.com/inmhrCott8 — Hales (@bigbird_hales) April 15, 2023

- Advertisement -

Back in February, Harry beat Bad Bunny for the Album of the Year class at the Grammys.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have been presented to one another via their pals. He moved to Los Angeles a month in the past and acquired a space, reported People, a US-based media corporate. Jenner and Bunny have been noticed leaving the similar Los Angeles eating place after a reported double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber, in keeping with TMZ. “I met her at some eating place, whilst I used to be consuming with my oldsters and my brothers. We began speaking and from there, we persevered to peer every different,“ the singer advised the newsletter.

(With inputs from ANI)

- Advertisement -

This tale has been sourced from a 3rd birthday celebration syndicated feed, companies. Mid-day accepts no duty or legal responsibility for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and knowledge of the textual content. Mid-day control/mid-day.com reserves the only proper to change, delete or take away (with out understand) the content material in its absolute discretion for any explanation why by any means









Source link