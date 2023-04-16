Georgia murder suspect Stoney Williams captured in Texas

Stoney Williams is accused of hiring a masked guy to kill his trade spouse and ex-girlfriend, Courtney Owens.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A person accused of hiring a hitman to kill his ex-girlfriend and trade spouse has been arrested in Pasadena, consistent with court docket paperwork.

Stoney Lamar Williams, 41, was once arrested Friday via the Pasadena Police Department. He's been charged with malice murder, prison murder, and irritated attack in Gwinnett County, which is northwest of Atlanta.

Williams is the second one suspect charged in the fatal taking pictures of Courtney Owens that came about on Dec. 9, 2022.

Police stated a person walked right into a used automotive trade wearing a firearm and dressed in a masks. The guy then made Owens get on her knees earlier than taking pictures her in the top with a rifle and strolling away.

Records say that Williams, who was once engaged to Owens consistent with her obituary, was once additionally her trade spouse. Williams owned the auto dealership and Owens was once an worker there, consistent with police. They accused Williams of arranging the fatal taking pictures as a result of he sought after the trade to himself and was once breaking apart together with her.

According to police, Williams then disappeared after Wesley Vikers was once arrested and charged in connection to the fatal taking pictures. Just earlier than Williams fled Georgia, he created a tribute web page on Facebook in honor of Owens. He posted footage of himself and Owens on holiday in combination and described her as an angel on Earth.

Williams is lately being held in Pasadena prison. He’s anticipated to seem in court docket on Monday earlier than being extradited again to Georgia.