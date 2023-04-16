Eastern Oregon police officer shot, killed; suspect sought

Authorities are on the lookout for a person they imagine shot and killed a police officer in jap Oregon
NYSSA, Ore. — Authorities have been on the lookout for a person they imagine shot and killed an jap Oregon police officer.
Nyssa officer Joseph Johnson, 43, died Saturday evening after a person he had pursued in a automobile shot at him. The guy fled and Johnson was once useless when sheriff’s officials and clinical staff arrived, The Oregonian reported.
Johnson were responding to stories the person was once making threats and destructive assets, the Malheur County District Attorney’s place of job mentioned in a observation Sunday.
Nyssa, inhabitants 3,200, is close to the Idaho state line about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Boise, Idaho.
post credit to Source link