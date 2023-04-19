Georgia measure would eliminate college degree requirement for some state jobs | Georgia

(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp may just quickly come to a decision whether or not to signal regulation getting rid of a college degree requirement for some state executive jobs.

The state House and the state Senate overwhelmingly voted in prefer of Senate Bill 3, the “Reducing Barriers to State Employment Act of 2023.”

The measure orders the Georgia Department of Administrative Services to inspect the {qualifications} for state executive jobs and “identify jobs for which the educational, experiential, and training requirements could be reduced from their present level.” This comprises “insofar as practicable” lowering “the number of jobs for which a four-year college degree is required as a condition of employment.”

“I was proud to work with Senator [John] Albers to get Senate Bill 3 passed and immediately address a part of Georgia’s workforce shortage concerns,” Lt. Governor Burt Jones mentioned in a commentary to The Center Square. “SB 3 makes it easier for state offices, departments and agencies to hire applicants without a four-year brick and mortar degree.

“This will receive advantages hundreds of candidates every yr who will have the must haves, force and want to paintings for the state—however lack a four-year degree,” Jones added. “I deeply consider that the ones candidates deserve a shot to give a contribution to our state’s staff.”

A spokesman for Kemp, a Republican, declined to say whether the governor would sign the measure.

“All regulation that reached ultimate passage from the General Assembly is these days present process a radical assessment procedure,” the spokesman told The Center Square in an email. “An announcement might be made as soon as any determination is reached.”