Family of victims in Orlando Easter Day shootings speak for the first time

The Fulmore family held media availability to speak about their family members that were shot and killed on Easter morning. The news conference was led by Darnita Fulmore, the daughter of 69-year-old victim Carole Fulmore and mother of one of the two child victims, 13-year-old Damionna Reed.

Orlando Police responded to a shooting on April 9 where officials say two children and a woman were found dead inside a home, and the suspected shooter, Lacorvis Tamar Daley, was shot and killed by police.

According to Fulmore, she and Daley got into an argument over the phone, and he threatened to hurt her mother if she did not come home within the next five minutes. Officials say Daley ended up shooting Fulmore’s mother, daughter, and his 7-year-old son, Cameron Bouie. The family is still trying to process this tragic event.

“Just the thought of having a massacre in my house. Just the thought of I wasn’t there to protect them,” Fulmore said. “Just the thought of they looked up to me, as mommy and daughter and I couldn’t help them. Just the thought of his mind snapping out within three minutes. Mental health is real.”

