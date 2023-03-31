Georgia lawmakers sign off on ‘Zucker bucks’ ban | Georgia

(The Center Square) — Georgia lawmakers signed off on law banning counties from soliciting or accepting donations to assist administer elections.

Senate Bill 222, a so-called “Zucker bucks” ban, specifies that public price range will have to pay for election management prices. It additionally prohibits executive staff and elections officers from receiving items valued at greater than $500 from third-party teams to habits primaries or elections.

The legislation makes it a criminal for election officers to just accept items. However, it does now not follow to accepting the usage of a location for balloting.

Critics have pointed to a $2 million grant the U.S Alliance for Election Excellence awarded DeKalb County. The Center for Tech and Civic Life, which has benefited from donations from Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, helped release the U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence as a part of an $80 million initiative.

In a commentary, Jason Snead, govt director of Honest Elections Project Action, praised lawmakers for advancing the law.

“Private election funding puts public confidence in election administration at risk, particularly when that funding comes from ideologically motivated groups such as the Center for Tech and Civic Life and the other left-wing groups behind the U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence,” Snead mentioned in a commentary.

“…The Georgia legislature is right to shore up state law by making it eminently clear that this practice isn’t allowed,” Snead added. “States across America should follow Georgia’s example and stop the spread of the U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence and their $80 million left-wing dark money-fueled campaign to influence election administration across the country.”

While proponents have mentioned the measure clarifies current state legislation, on the state House ground, Rep. Saira Draper, D-Atlanta, mentioned that argument is “demonstrably false.”

“SB 222 is not a clarification of existing policy,” Draper mentioned. “It is an abrupt change in policy.”