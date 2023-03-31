Hillsborough County plans for hurricane season with evacuation shelter drill

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Category 1 Hurricane monitoring north of Hillsborough County bringing heavy rain, typhoon surge and winds to the world used to be the situation being performed out Friday for an evacuation shelter drill.

“I’m acting as a veteran which is 45. My name is John Doe. I’m a male. I have three dogs, one cat,” stated Tramaine Whittey.

For the primary time, the Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management partnered with FEMA to run in the course of the shelter operation plan as intently as conceivable to the day that shelters open for an incoming typhoon.

“Sheltering is a very high-stress environment. The clients are stressed, the staff is stressed. There’s a lot of customer service, conflict resolution, as well as any type of back shop management processes that we want to get as tight as possible and strengthen,” stated Katja Miller, Emergency Management Operations segment leader.

The drill that used to be held at Hillsborough Community College in Plant City, used to be a hybrid shelter simulation. It incorporated a distinct wishes house and a room for pets. It’s the most important shelter workout Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management has finished.

Close to 200 personnel participants from the Florida Department of Health and county departments, like Children’s Services, Libraries, Pet Resources and Aging Services all participated.

“When the schools lockdown, they are in their rooms and the pets are in their space, and shelter staff will keep an eye on the pets at that point,” stated Crissy Leto, program coordinator for Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center.

During Hurricane Ian, the county opened just about 50 shelters serving 8,300 folks. With hurricane season simply a few months away, this hands-on coaching is significant for logistics to move easily right through what is usually a very demanding time.

“It’s not a good day for those that are coming here. They are very stressed. They may be scared. So we want to make sure that the service we’re providing to them is great and that we know how to manage this shelter and make it as comfortable as we can,” Miller stated.